RBC-Ukraine: SBU and GUR took responsibility for the drone attack on Tatarstan

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the drone attack in Tatarstan. About this in Telegram RBC-Ukraine reports.

As their own sources told the publication, the strike on Tatarstan was a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

On the morning of April 2, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Tatarstan for the first time since the beginning of the Northern Military District. One of them hit a plant on the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone, and two more hit a student dormitory in the Yelabuga region.

As a result of the incident, 12 people were injured, all of them students. Among them is a 16-year-old Rwandan citizen who was hospitalized.