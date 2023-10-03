Mazatlán.- Deer of Mazatlán continues taking shape in its squad for the 2023-2024 season of the Mexican Pacific League.

The Reds returned to training, after receiving a day of rest after the tour in Mexico City, in his participation in the Fan Fest of the Mexican Pacific League.

In the afternoon the team worked on the aspector physical in addition to various game points, under the orders of Luis Carlos Rivera.

Mazatlán finished the mini tournament with a 2-2 record in wins and losses, But the most important thing for Luis Carlos Rivera’s team was to get into the rhythm of games for the season, which is only 10 days away from starting.

As for its national base, Venados is practically complete, only some of the foreign players who will defend the red colors are missing.of the foreigners who have already reported: Braulio Torres-Perez, Tyler Madrigal and Alex Liddi.

The closer Elkin Alcalá and the utility Gustavo Campero, who will make his debut in the winter, arrived last Monday in Mazatlán after his participation with Colombia in the Baseball Champions League of the Americas, to be held from September 28 to October 1 at the Kukulcán stadium, home of Leones de Yucatán .