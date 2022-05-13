With the recent premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen, the actress in charge of Scarlet Witch, has become the sensation of the moment in social networks. In this way, it should not be a total surprise to hear that there are already fanarts that transform the actress into other classic characters from little culture, and one of these transforms her into the fearsome android 18.

Not long ago, the artist known as g_reenzo created an illustration showing us Elizabeth Olsen as Android 18. This version is inspired by his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z, something quite nostalgic for the fans.

For years, fans have longed for a live-action adaptation of Dragon Ball that honors Akira Toriyama’s original work. Although this seems like it will never happen, There is no doubt that Olsen is the perfect actress to play one of Doctor Gero’s most fearsome creations..

Via: g_reenzo