Gabriel Garko tells an unprecedented background on the set of “Life with the Sons” in 1989 with Monica Bellucci

Without any shadow of doubt Gabriel Garko is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the entertainment world. On the occasion of an interview with the weekly “Oggi”, the famous actor has decided to tell his story coming out releasing an unprecedented revelation about Monica Bellucci. Let’s find out all the details together.

Gabriel Garko has recently returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip there have been some statements that he himself released during an interview with the weekly “Oggi”:

I’ve been hiding for 30 years, even from the cleaning lady.

According to his story, it was on the set of “Life with the Sons” in 1989 with Monica Bellucci that the man was certain of his sexual orientation. In fact, it was thanks to the actress that she realized she was gay. This is his revelation:

Unwatchable, she was so beautiful. Monica was the confirmation of what I had just understood: if I don’t feel like jumping on a woman like that, I told myself, it means that I prefer something else.

Gabriel Garko had a safe place of his own. To be himself, the actor hid in his Villa in Zagarolo. She also had one at the time relation with a guy named Riccardo:

Here we were free, even if when someone came we had to hide. Was I inviting friends over for dinner? At the end of the evening he pretended to leave, took a half walk and then came back. When the cleaning lady arrived in the morning, she would be in the guest room bed even though we had slept together. It lasted 11 years, she saved me.

For well 30 yearsGarko pretended to be hetero. However, when he came out to the whole world, with the fan nothing has changed: