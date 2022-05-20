Many fans are waiting for you Capcom announces a remake or reissue of Dino Crisis. Until now it has not happened and perhaps it is what motivated a group of players to take ‘cards in the matter’.

In what sense? Well, they decided to recreate the appearance that a new version of the game would have but adapted to the present. Also, that it was developed in the Unreal Engine 5the latest generation graphics engine created by Epic Games.

The result of their work can be seen in the video that accompanies this note. What these fans of the franchise did was take sections from demo footage and other projects that make use of the aforementioned tool.

Then they asked the players ‘[…]imagine how a new Dino Crisis remake or the upcoming Dino Crisis 4 could look using this new engine’. So it’s a conceptual approach to its appearance.

Source: TERRIBLE CHILD.

As the creators of this video, some parts come from known sources. For example, models of regina by the artist mike wilson and designer concept art Alexander Forsberg.

There are also game sequences of the genre survival-horroras are the cases of The Lost Wild Y death ground. The former is a first-person perspective horror title in which the player escapes from terrifying dinosaurs.

Imagining the remake of Dino Crisis thanks to other games

As for the second title, death groundit also has dinosaurs but it is a survival-horror with cooperative game where it is necessary to fight against creatures controlled with Artificial Intelligence.

Is there any chance of a remake from Dino Crisis or a new game? capcom It doesn’t seem to have much interest, but the concept of prehistoric creatures is still alive in the company’s titles and it showed it a few months ago.

Source: TERRIBLE CHILD.

That was when he announced exoprimalan shooter with dinosaurs. One of the characters is a red-haired woman who reminds the agent regina from Dino Crisis.

Although the game excited some players, it reminded others that this publisher and developer has not worked on a new installment in the aforementioned series.

Perhaps capcom you should pay attention and create a new version of the original. It’s not like I didn’t do it with other games, like resident Evil.

If you want to know more about Dino Crisis consult landgamer. We still have more information about games capcom. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.