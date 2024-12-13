Well, I think it’s pretty easy, because, first of all, I don’t think there will be many buyers for the platform without the algorithm. We don’t want the algorithm. We don’t need it. Coincidentally, we’ve been building a clean stack from the bottom up for five years. We are a viable buyer. We meet the conditions.

So I think the most powerful argument we have is that they can comply with US law, and they could get value for their assets. We think it would be a sensible way for everyone to resolve this positively and for everyone to win.” China and ByteDance get some value from the American platform; American citizens are protected; Congress is happy and so is the President. And More importantly, TikTok users and influencers They are happy because the platform continues to work.

When you say you’ve built a stack for TikTok, are you referring to the decentralized social network protocol, or DSNP?

We start with DSNP, but then we create a platform layer called Frequencywhich is the way to implement DSNP. We are now adding applications to Frequency. We have launched MeWe [plataforma de redes sociales]which already has almost 1.5 million users. We have four more apps, not including TikTok.

So we are prepared. We just need scale. one and a half million [de usuarios] It’s impressive as a proof of concept, but it’s not the scale needed to have an alternative enhanced internet where people can choose between [él y] the current internet.

What we propose is an alternative in which users are not monitored, in which data is not extracted and in which they allow the use of their data. People obtain value for it and the decision-making capacity is returned to them. And, very importantly, they own their relationships. Right now, TikTok’s user base (those influencers and creators) do not own the communities they create.

When you mention that users can be compensated for their data, how much are we talking about? $5, $500 or more? What would the payment system be like?

I think it is a whole new economy that is going to evolve. Last time I checked, the “Magnificent Seven” [Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia y Tesla] They were worth about 18 billion dollars. That’s much more than the GDP of most countries. So no one can argue that data is invaluable anymore, right? As for TikTok specifically, we call it “the people’s offering” because I would love for the user base to be able to own a piece of it.

Who is going to pay? Will your platform pay users, or will advertisers pay users to purchase your social graph?

I think there will be publicity, for sure. I mean, people, in America in particular, like to buy things. They like to be able to choose. They like to have what they buy delivered to their home the next day. We have the privilege of all that. So we want to continue offering it and celebrating it. But not in the way it is currently done.