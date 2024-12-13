This Friday, Ifema Madrid hosted the first real and virtual match in which football legends (Leyendas FC team) faced off against the gamers (Streamers FC team), a match in which imposed first on penalties.

LaLiga and EA Sports have celebrated ‘LaLiga EA Sports x FC 25 rush‘, a match that was first played in the video game and after that, in the real life, both in the modality Rush.

Diego López, Carles Puyol, Luís Figo, Fernando Morientes and Vero Boquete They are the players who have formed the Leyendas FC team. For their part, the Streamers FC have had DjMaRiiO, Spursito, xBuyer, Mercedes Roa and Paul Ferrer.

The streamers They devastated the former soccer players in the first match that took place in the video game with a resounding 6-1. But the Legends tied the final score by winning the actual match 12-4.

The match had to be decided on penalties, in which the Legends were unforgiving. In this sense, Spursito failed against Diego López, while the former soccer players scored all the shots, thus achieving victory.