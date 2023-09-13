September for some brings the end of the holidays; for others, the beginning of them; For the youngest, it’s back to school and for Apple followers, a new presentation to change their devices and for the Cupertino giant to cash in. Punctual like every keynote, Tim Cook, CEO of the company, came out on stage at Apple Park to present the new iPhone 15 and also the new Apple Watch, the brand’s smart watches. “I love the way our devices are used,” says the leader of the technology multinational.

An event from which much is expected, but about which practically everything is known due to the continuous leaks that are always right. If you have to make a checklist, all of them have been right: titanium, colors, sensors… and even the price. Plenary session on the fifteenth. Although in this last aspect, Cook had already warned that “there was room to continue raising it”; So everything indicates that there will be more in the future.

The new Apple devices will hit the market at the end of September and do so, as usual, in three ranges (normal, Plus and Pro) and “made to last,” the company says in the presentation of its star devices.

In total, four mobile phones hit the market: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the latter two being the top of the range and those that present the innovation of titanium as a manufacturing material. “This allows us to have created the thinnest and thinnest iPhone in history,” reveals the brand. In the case of the Plus and the 15 ‘simply’ the smartphone is made up of three-quarters recycled aluminum and “for the first time 100% recycled cobalt in the battery,” they say.

iPhone 15 Pro Max models



Manzana







They are not the only new features, because there are several of them and they are common to this new generation of Apple mobile devices. The four new smartphones are equipped with a new charger. The company led by Tim Cook says goodbye to its ‘Lightning’ solution to move to USB-Type C, largely required by European Union regulations that require this from 2024. Now, as the company has highlighted, the The same cable will be able to charge a Mac, an iPad, an iPhone and even the second generation AirPods Pro, which have been updated and have a case with a USB-C port.

The other innovation shared by the four devices is the dynamic island that makes the mythical eyebrow, which housed the front camera and speaker, disappear from mobile devices. This novelty, until now, was only reserved for the Pro and Pro Max series. With this update, Apple has democratized it for all its products and will allow you to follow map directions or listen to music from this small pop-up window at the top of the screen.

However, the company has left the biggest changes for its top of the range. The new Pro, beyond the titanium, lose the small mute button and receive another one that they have baptized from the offices of the technological multinational as an “action button” which, in addition, is customizable. By has the behavior of the previous button, but can be converted to launch the camera or to open voice memos.

As for the screens, like last year, we will have iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches. The iPhone 15 and the Plus repeat the same sizes respectively.

Finally, the price, at the moment only the United States price is known, of the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the Pro Max goes up to $1,199. Both models can be reserved from today and deliveries will begin on September 22.

In the case of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15, they will go on sale on the same dates and, in these cases, at a cost of $899 and $799 respectively.

Photo improvements



With this new generation of iPhone, Apple wanted to take a leap forward in the world of photography where its competitors have won the battle with more advanced systems.

The Cupertino giant has returned, one more generation, to bet on Sony’s 48 megapixels, but what they have renewed is the sensor and, in addition, they are launching a higher resolution function. This new series will allow shooting in a 24 megapixel mode that is accompanied by improvements in the portrait mode, on all four smartphones, with a new automatic depth map that detects when there are people in the scene.

It also improves the algorithm to allow photography lovers to play the lights. But the company with the bitten apple has saved an improvement only for the Pro Max that incorporates for the first time a 5x optical zoom with a focal range of 120mm and f/2.8 aperture. The iPhone 15 Pro continues with the three-times telephoto lens and the same distance as last year. “Thank you to all the people who have worked on the development of these products,” Cook thanked during the presentation.

Gesture controlled watch



Along with the iPhone, the Cupertino giant’s smart watch has shared the spotlight at this Apple summer presentation. In fact, it has opened the presentation with the renewal of its new series, the 9, which will hit the market in October and is, according to the brand, “the first product with a neutral carbon footprint.”









The new generation of Apple Watch once again equips a chip “designed for this product,” company officials say. “We want to take these products further,” Tim Cook said at the beginning of the presentation. This range of watches comes with two versions: the normal one and the ultra one that “has the brightest screen ever made by Apple,” they point out.

As a novelty, the Apple Watch incorporates a new skill: gesture control. Currently, these devices are activated with a twist of the wrist and remain ‘on hold’ by covering them. Now, by putting your index finger and thumb together twice you can take a call, hang up, activate a podcast or even turn off an alarm. “They are the most advanced watches we have ever built,” says Cook.









Another novelty that this gadget from the Cupertino giant incorporates is the Siri extension. Apple’s virtual assistant incorporates new skills at a time when generative artificial intelligences, such as Chat-GPT, take center stage. The firm’s assistant will allow access to health data stored in the company’s Health app and will also allow other tasks to be carried out. In addition, by incorporating the same chip as the iPhone, this new generation of Apple Watch will allow you to see the distance the mobile phone is from the smart watch screen.

Likewise, Apple engineers have given a boost to the performance and capacity of these devices, with a 30% faster GPU. For its part, the Watch Series 9 will have 18 hours of battery life, while the Ultra 2 will double that amount.

These devices will hit the market on September 22 with a price, for the United States, ranging from $399 for the normal version to $799 for the Ultra version. The cheapest version will be the SE with a price of $299. Prices for Spain are not yet confirmed and whether it will arrive on the same date as the North American market.