Last chapters of ‘My happy marriage’! The story of Miyo and Kiyoka is about to end its first season and the final stretch is more than exciting with the discovery of the protagonist’s powers. Now, the anime based on the light novel written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka will premiere its 11th episode, which will be the penultimate one and it is expected that the plot will continue with more installments.

Find out what the outcome of ‘My Happy Marriage’ will be like. To do this, in the following note, we leave you all the details so that you do not miss the new chapter of the anime.

YOU CAN SEE: When is chapter 11 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ released?

Arata will help Miyo control her powers in ‘My Happy Marriage’. Photo: Netflix

What time does episode 11 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ premiere?

‘My happy marriage’will premiere its chapter 11 at9.30am(Peruvian time)Wednesday, September 13, 2023. If you are in another country in Latin America or Spain, below we leave you a list with the respective times to watch the anime from your region:

‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11 in Mexico: 8.30am

8.30am ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11 in Colombia: 9.30am

9.30am ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11 in Venezuela: 10.30am

10.30am ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11 in Chile: 10.30am

10.30am ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11 in Argentina: 11.30am

11.30am ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11 in Spain: 4.30pm

Where to watch ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11 ONLINE?

Chapter 11 of ‘My happy marriage’ can be seen ONLINE from Netflix, streaming platform that obtained the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits you.

Miyo and Kiyoka got engaged in ‘My Happy Marriage’. Photo: Netflix

How to watch chapter 11 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to watch the episodes of ‘My Happy Marriage’ for free and online, you must wait a while after its premiere on Netflix, since then you can watch it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are pages dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you must enter these websites at your own risk.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to him. three days of their commitments.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale, beautiful future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

#happy #marriage #chapter #PREMIERE #time #watch #ONLINE