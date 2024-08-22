With more than 30 seasons and almost 40 years on television, The Simpsons are one of the hottest properties in contemporary culture. Strangely, they haven’t had much success when it comes to experimenting with different media. While we saw an animated film a while back, some fans want to see a live-action adaptation, and Thanks to artificial intelligence, we now know not only what this looked like, but who would be best suited for each role.

Recently, an artificial intelligence showed us what a live action Simpsons movie with well-known actors would look like. Here we can see Adam Sandler as Homer, Kristen Wiig as Marge, Will Ferrell as Ned Flanders, Steve Buscemi as Mr. Burnsand more.

A live action Simpsons movie with Adam Sandler and that cast would be EPIC and COSMIC. ✨️👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hw94EaRFEl — Borrachito 🥃 (@B0RRACHIT0) August 21, 2024

Like other similar jobs, artificial intelligence seems far from reality, and while some of these roles would be interesting to see in live action, such as Adam Sandler in the role of Homer, Others simply wouldn’t work.some actors don’t even focus on making movies anymore, like Jordan Peele, who is now a director.

The worst of all, is that a live action Simpsons movie will probably never be a reality. In related topics, this is what the series would look like in the 50s. Similarly, this is our gameplay of The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

Via: DRUNKIT0