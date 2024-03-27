“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. I am increasingly alarmed about the possibility that we may be condemned once again to repeat history, to once again fight for the right to be Jewish,” said director Steven Spielberg in front of the USC Shoah Foundation, founded by the director in 1994 after making the film Schindler List.

In what represents the director's first comment on the war in Gaza and the situation that has arisen from it, he condemned an increasingly extremist society and added: “We can be indignant at the heinous acts committed by terrorists on 7 October and also deplore the killing of innocent women and children in Gaza.”

“The echo of history is unmistakable in today's climate. The growth of extremist visions has created a dangerous environment and radical intolerance leads society no longer to celebrate differences but to conspire and demonize those who are different, creating 'the other'. This also happens in discrimination against Arabs, Muslims and Sikhs,” added the director.