Monday, February 13, 2023
This is what a Ferrari can be worth in Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2023
in World
0


close

Ferrari

Ferrari the most profitable brand in the world

Photo:

Ferrari the most profitable brand in the world

The opening of a dealership in Carácas caused controversy.

In January 2021, the opening of the Ferrari Maranello Motorsport dealer in the capital of Venezuela, which caused all kinds of reactions, taking into account the difficult economic situation that the country has gone through years ago.

Initially, many wondered about the company’s motivations for coming to Venezuela and It was also curious who could buy such a high-end vehicle in this country.

If you visit their website, the dealer shows the extensive range of used and new cars that they have available for sale.

You can read: The Attorney General’s Office makes an urgent call to reopen consulates in Venezuela

This is the price list that the company manages:

– Ferrari Roma: $255,000.
-Ferrari Portofino: $260,000.
-Ferrari F8 Tribute: $355,000.
-Ferrari F8 Spider: $385,000.
-Ferrari 812 GTS: $400,000.
-Ferrari SF90 Stradale: $422,000.
-Ferrari SF90 Spider: $550,000.

Currently, the monthly minimum wage in Venezuela is in Venezuela today is at Bs. 130 per monthaccording to the last decree promulgated in March 2022, which is equivalent to 6.14 dollars according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

So, a worker who has the minimum wage in Venezuela has to invest 41,530 salaries to be able to buy the cheapest Ferrari that this dealership has, the Ferrari Roma.

