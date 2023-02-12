Esposito opens the game, then plays all the Moroccans: first he misses a penalty, then he scores the winning goal. Engage Reggina and Sudtirol behind Frosinone and Genoa

When the going gets tough Cheddira starts playing. And if the victory doesn’t come for a defensive Cosenza and the former Micai in the evening of grace, then it’s the Moroccan who settles the matter with a header in the 69th minute. The 14th goal of the season allows him to redeem the mistake from the penalty spot at the end of the first half and to return alone to the top scorer (Brunori is stopped at 13).

A 2-1 victory that served Bari like bread, after the two knockouts in a row against Palermo and Perugia. And now Mignani’s team can dream big: they fly to third place at an altitude of 39 (at -4 from second-placed Genoa), hooking up with Reggina (ko against Pisa on Saturday) and Sudtirol (stopped at home by Como on Saturday). Cosenza, on the other hand, remains last with 22 points, behind Spal (24) and Benevento (23). Excluding the irresistible Frosinone, the fights for promotion, playoffs and relegation are as alive as ever. See also From Hjulmand to Gaetano: all the insights from "A" of the eternal Corvino and Braida

Cheddira show — Only 3′ go by and Bari is already ahead. Cheddira tows in midfield and brings the team up, serving Botta Montero who then widens for Sebastiano Esposito on the left: the shot from outside is very precise and goes out in the corner to the right of the former Micai (in Puglia from 2014 to 2018). The 20-year-old on loan from Inter is a little jewel, who arrived less than two weeks ago after his experience at Anderlecht, who scored his second goal in as many matches. The goal shocked Mignani’s team, who pressed until halfway through the first half, before Cosenza readjusted and started to get dangerous around Caprile, decisive outgoing on Finotto. The prelude to Rispoli’s 1-1 goal in the 24th minute, who crowned by crushing the ball first on the grass and then into the net, after a soft cross from Brescianini’s left. One step away from the end of the first half, here is the penalty kick for Bari wasted by Cheddira: Esposito is brought down by Rigione, but the Moroccan kicks too weakly and to the right of Micai, who sends for a corner. See also Pippo Inzaghi restarts from the new Reggina: 3-year contract

Bari starts again — Not even time to restart and Micai is still super open hand in front of Botta. Bari starts strong again, which in the 53rd minute also takes the goal post with a super right foot from Cheddira, after his turn on Vaisanen. The Moroccan doesn’t like it even a few minutes later, when he kicks weakly in the middle of the area and is rejected by Rigione for a corner. It doesn’t matter, because the Moroccan makes it 2-1 in the 69th minute, heading Pucino’s cross from the right after an action on the trocar and reasoned by his teammates. A fatal distraction for Cosenza, who had never shown up in attack in the second half. In the end, the match died down and Bari could control their rivals, never as alive as in the first half, before Rutella’s triple whistle. The next matches: Apulia at home against Cagliari (Saturday at 16.15), Cosenza at the “Marulla” against Bisoli’s surprising Sudtirol (2.00 pm). See also Diaw and Bonfanti launch Modena: 2-0 against Cagliari, first knockout for Ranieri

February 12, 2023 (change February 12, 2023 | 21:11)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#usual #Cheddira #launches #Bari #Cosenza #Puglia