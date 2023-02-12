Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, crowned this evening, “Sunday,” the winners of the World Skateboarding Championships “Park 2023”, which qualifies for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, in the ski field in Aljada.

In the men’s category, American Jagger Eaton won first place with a total of 93 degrees, followed by Brazilian Augusto Acayo (92 degrees) and Brazilian Pedro Barros (90 degrees).

At the women’s level, British Sky Brown won first place (90 degrees), followed by Japanese Kokona Hiraki (86 degrees) and Japanese Sakura Yosuzumi (85 degrees).

His Highness had followed the final competitions of the “Park 2023” World Skateboarding Championship, which witnessed a great competition among the participants, in the presence of a large audience, as the current version was attended by 450 competitors from the best skateboarders around the world representing 61 countries, including 12 medal winners. The “Olympics 2020” competed in the “Street 2022” and “Park 2022” world championships hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah in the skateboarding field in Aljada, and the value of the prizes for the competition is $500,000.

The skateboarding field on the avenue witnessed several activities accompanying the tournament, through sponsoring companies, as the attendees enjoyed the event area for the masses, which provides sessions, electronic games, kinetic games, and shops selling skateboarding tools, in addition to restaurants, cafes and fireworks.