We are a very short time away from something historic in the world of video games, and that is the official launch of hogwarts legacy, video game inspired by the world of Harry Potter, with a prequel story to the books. And now, with a few days to go before its arrival, the space that users will need to install it has been announced.

Thus, the account known as PlayStationSize in Twitterhas informed players that they can expect in terms of the GB occupied by the video game developed by the studio avalanche. Thus confirming that said download will be about 80 GB, and although there is no talk of pc Y Xbox Series X/S, it is very likely that a similar space will be occupied.

🚨 Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) 🟫 Download Size : 79.543 GB (Version: 1.000.002) 🟦 Pre-Load : February 8 (Deluxe Edition : February 5)

⬜ Launch : February 10 (Deluxe : February 7) 🟥 #HogwartsLegacy #PS5 pic.twitter.com/gMEu0g2BmP — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) February 1, 2023

Something that draws a lot of attention is that players can access the title from the February 7th if you have purchased the deluxe edition which includes some additional dark arts cosmetics. And also, it is reported that the pre-download of the title can be done fromthe 5th of February in digital format for the deluxe, the normal game will be available on February 7th.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy the next one is released Feb. 10 in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: psgs

Editor’s note: We are on February 2 and hopefully the days will not go by slowly, since many of us already need that game on our consoles. Although those of physical format do worse, because we do not receive it in the first second of launch.