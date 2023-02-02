Monteria Cowboys He hopes to repeat in 2023 for Colombia the achievement that Caimanes de Barranquilla achieved by winning last year, against all odds, the Caribbean Baseball Series.

Cowboys, on the assault

The Vaqueros will debut this Thursday in Venezuela against the Indios de Mayagüez from Puerto Rico confident in the leadership of second baseman Jordan Díaz Sandoval, who reached the Major Leagues last season by being called up by the Oakland Athletics.

22-year-old Díaz Sandoval has come to strengthen the group of players who have just crowned the Montería team as the champion of the Colombian tournament.

The Caribbean Series suits the young player well, who in 2022 reinforced the Caimanes de Barranquilla team, which arrived as a guest at the tournament and left the Dominican Republic consecrated as champion.

“Jordan was a key and fundamental piece in our team to reach the title of the Colombian Professional Baseball League and without a doubt he is a guarantee guarantee in the Vaqueros de Montería offensive to compete in the Caribbean Series in Venezuela,” the club said in a statement. a statement.

The player was included at the last moment in the Colombian team’s list before traveling to Venezuela on Tuesday. The roster is also made up of experienced and young players who are already standing out in baseball in the United States.

The manager Ronald Ramirezwho in the past was the bench coach of the Caimanes de Barranquilla when they won the Caribbean Series in the Dominican Republic, chose 15 pitchers, led by the Dominican Francisco López, of outstanding performance to reach the title in Colombia.

The Colombian bullpen is also made up of Carlos Díaz, Kevin Escorcia, Hernando Mejía, Hugo Beltrán, Julio Vivas, Francisco Jiménez, Samuel Burgo, Eduar López, Randy Consuegra, Carlos Quevedo, Óscar Marcelino, Víctor Vargas, Yemilson Peralta and Jhon Pelufo .

The list of receivers is headed by the young prospect from Cartagena Daniel Vellojín, who in the 2022-2023 season was the home run leader; as well as Andrés Angulo and the Venezuelan Pabel Manzanero, also noted for his offensive power.

An important casualty for Colombia at shortstop will be Reynaldo ‘Chencho’ Rodríguez, who by tournament regulations will have to play for Mexico. The man from Cartagena was notified as a reinforcement of the Mexico team, which also faces the Caribbean Series. This situation occurs because the player has a current contract with the Águilas de Mexicali.

The Colombian infielders will be Jordan Díaz, Fabián Pertuz, Francisco Acuña, Dilson Herrera and Dayan Frías, while Derwin Pomares, Gustavo Campero, Jesús Marriaga and Brayan Buelvas will be in the outfield.

After the debut against Indios de Mayagüez, Vaqueros will face Federales de Chiriquí (Panama), Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico), WildCats (Curaçao), Agricultores (Cuba), Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) and Leones de Caracas ( Venezuela).

