This information comes to light in a context in which A significant drop in the number of arrests is reported across the United States. According to TRAC, the number of people apprehended nationwide decreased slightly to 36,223, as the number of arrests by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continued to decline.

In addition, TRAC reports that enrollment in Alternatives to Detention (ATD) increasedand the proliferation of ICE wristband monitoring technology was especially notable.

ICE held 36,233 people in detention in 2024, according to data updated as of August 25, 2024. Photo:ICE Share

ICE reports closure of South Texas Family Residential Center



TRAC’s latest immigration fast data update also highlights the closure of ICE’s South Texas Family Residential Center, located in Dilley, which was once the largest detention center in the United States.

In June 2024, ICE announced the closure of the important migrant detention center because agency officials claimed that because this was “the most expensive facility in the national detention network.”

With the closing of the Dilley location, now The largest ICE detention centers in the United States are: