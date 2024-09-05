Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The “Farjan Fund Summer Football Cup” tournament, organized by Hattrick Academy, with the support of the Farjan Fund, a community project that aims to finance development and community ideas and projects in residential neighborhoods, concluded after two weeks of competitions that witnessed the participation of 24 teams from different age groups.

The tournament was held at Asma Bint Al Numan School in Al Tawar 3, where the competitions were characterised by a high sporting spirit, an atmosphere of enthusiasm and interaction between the players and their families, which reflects the vision of the Al Faraj Fund to support and develop community initiatives that enhance the quality of life in residential neighbourhoods. The Fund is keen to sponsor such sporting events due to their significant role in achieving communication between different members of society, in addition to the fact that they contribute to developing physical and sports skills among the younger generations.

The closing ceremony included distributing prizes to the teams that won the first three places in each age group, in addition to honoring the best players in each place and distributing medals to all participants, in a step aimed at motivating everyone to participate in sports activities and promoting sportsmanship.

Rashid Al Hajri, Director of the Al Faraj Fund Project, said: “We are very proud of the fact that this tournament has strengthened the community bonds between the residents of Dubai’s residential neighbourhoods. The competitions were an opportunity to discover new talents and develop the players’ skills in an encouraging and stimulating environment, which is what we seek to achieve through all the Fund’s initiatives, as we believe that sports are not just a physical activity, but a means to promote noble values ​​such as teamwork, commitment, and mutual respect.”

He added: “The championship is just the beginning of what we aspire to achieve in the field of supporting community sports, and we continue to work on launching similar initiatives in various fields that contribute to building a cohesive, sustainable, and healthy society.”

For his part, Abdullah Ali Ahmed Abdullah, founder of Hat Trick Academy, expressed his great happiness with the success of the tournament, saying: “The Farjan Fund Summer Cup was a distinguished sporting event that achieved its goals in providing the opportunity for participants to showcase their talents and learn new values ​​such as discipline and teamwork. We thank the Farjan Fund for its continuous support to the community sports sector, and we look forward to further cooperation in the future to expand the circle of benefit and attract more talent.”

The Fund’s support for this tournament reflects its ongoing commitment to financing projects that contribute to improving public health and strengthening family and social ties, which embodies its orientation towards investing in the future, through developing talents and providing an environment that nurtures creativity and excellence.