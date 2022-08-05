The high temperatures that are being experienced this summer are the perfect excuse to eat the typical foods of this time. The melon is one of the star fruits of summer, but it is not always easy to find one that is at its ideal point. The dessert of any perfect menu can be the melon, but sometimes this fruit is too ripe or too hard.

The perfect point of the melon is that texture between the honeyed and the watery, if this fruit does not have its characteristic sweetness or is too hard, it can ruin a perfect moment of your diet. Therefore, there are some tricks that will help you know when is the right time to consume it. You just need to know a few keys to detect if your melon is ready.

How to tell if a melon is ripe

1. The skin



One of the tricks to know if a melon is ripe is to support the piece by the part where it joins the bush and press on the opposite side of the melon. If it yields, it means that the melon is ready to eat. If, on the other hand, the skin refuses to give in, it means that it still needs time to mature. In the event that the fingers sink too much, it may be because the melon is past the ripening process.

2. The smell



If you check if the skin yields or does not give off a characteristic smell, that means that it is ready to serve. If you do not notice that aroma, you have to leave it for a couple more days: you will keep it at room temperature and wrapped in newspaper. If the smell is too sweet or even with sour notes, it may be because it is overdone.

3. Shake it



Another way to find out if the melon is done is to hold it with both hands and shake it. If you notice how something moves inside when you make this movement, as if you heard a slight splash, it is because it is past. If you are one of those who likes it to be softer and with a more intense flavor due to that excess of maturation, it is a good way to detect if it has that right point. But do not forget that you should take a short time to consume it, since its process to deteriorate has begun.

4. The weight



Weight is a determining factor when choosing a melon well. The relationship between size and weight has to be very well measured. The more it weighs in relation to its size, the more pulp and juice it will have and, therefore, the juicier it will be. If, on the other hand, it is too light in relation to its dimensions, the melon will have overdone it.

5. Pick melons from the top of the pile



Remember that when buying this fruit, it is best to choose one of the melons that are at the top of the pile where they are stacked. Those that are on the bottom will be more bruised or may suffer damage that is undetectable to the naked eye, but can ruin your dessert.