Spending | The momentary opening of H&M caused massive queues in Moscow and St. Petersburg

The clothing company H&M announced in July that it was withdrawing from Russia. Now it is trying to get rid of its inventory, which caused long lines in stores.

Swedish clothing company H&M opened its stores in Russia for the last time this week to sell off its inventory before leaving the country. The opening of the stores caused customers to form long queues in places like Moscow and St. Petersburg, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

The company suspended its business in Russia shortly after Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine. In mid-July, the company announced withdrawing from the country completely.

American Newsweek tells, that people have sold places in lines for 300–500 rubles, or about 5–8 euros. One advertisement mentions that the buyer of the place would thus be saved from waiting in line for several hours.

World the second largest clothing company has 170 stores in Russia. According to the company, leaving the country will cost it at least 200 million dollars, or about 196 million euros.

At the end of June, the Swedish household goods giant Ikea organized a sell-out, in which only employees of the chain could participate. At that time, social media began to circulate announcements looking for employees of the chain to make purchases for a fee.

Reuters previously reported that H&M is selling its holdings in Russia. According to information obtained by Reuters from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, the potential buyer is either a Russian company or a company from a “friendly country”.