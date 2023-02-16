Have you ever thought of seeing one? zombie pigeon? If the answer is no, apparently in the UK either; however, in recent years a strange virus has taken over some pigeons.

With their necks twisted, disoriented, contorted wings, and erratic movements, the birds that are attacked by the untimely paramyxovirus can cause nothing but terror and fear in the streets.

The disease, also known as PPMV or Newcastle disease, attacks the basic functions of the animal and later its appearance. Hence it is not uncommon to see pigeons walking in circles, with paralysis and diarrhea.

As if this were not enough, the concern is that the virus is spreading among the population of this species of birds. Cases have even been reported in Brazil and Russia.

The first case of infected animals was detected on the island of Jersey, in the English Channel; however, in recent years there has been an increase in pigeons with symptoms that translate into the disease.

And it is that it is not for less, because like most viruses, the paramyxovirus is spread quite easily, either through feces and secretions. Even, according to the spokesperson for the island’s Animal Shelter to the local media, the cold and humidity lengthen the lifespan of the virus.

After a full analysis, the journal Viruses published that “an avian paramyxovirus type 1 (APMV-1), caused by subgenotype VI.2.1.2, a variant that is almost always fatal to pigeons”.

Unfortunately, after the increase in cases, The British authorities have been forced to “cull” the birds that contracted the virus because, even if they recover from it or survive, they continue to transmit the disease.

Can the virus affect humans?

Given the constant concern, Experts point out that the risk of contagion to humans is low. However, Helena Ferreira, a professor at the Faculty of Animal Sciences and Food Engineering of Pirassununga (FZEA-USP) in Brazil, points out to the newspaper ‘El mundo’: “The monitoring of viruses is important to characterize their evolution and their pathogenicity both in animals and in people; Newcastle disease is notifiable to the World Organization for Animal Health”.

“Although it is a virus with low pathogenicity in poultry and low risk in humans, in rare cases it can cause conjunctivitis or flu-like symptoms and there have even been two documented cases of pneumonia. Therefore, close contact with these animals should be avoided.”

