Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed made an important goal for his French team, Nantes, to snatch a tie from Juventus, Italy, in the first leg of the 16th round of the competition.

And the disappointing season continued for Juventus, with a 1-1 draw with Nantes, knowing that the Italian team achieved one victory in its six matches in the Champions League, to move to the European League.

The game came as a huge relief for the Turin giants against the 13th-placed side in Ligue 1, as the hosts took an early lead through Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who slotted the ball into the net after Federico Keiza’s header went wide of the goal.

Nantes, however, scored a superb goal on the hour mark, as Ludovic Blass fired the ball into the net after an assist from Mohamed.

Al-Nusiri shines

Seville beat its guest, Eindhoven, 3-0, thanks to the goals of Moroccan Youssef Al-Nusairi, Lucas Ocampos and Nemanja Godelli.

And after going through a difficult season after being eliminated from the Champions League and winning only 6 matches in all competitions this season, Sevilla regained the tone of his impressive performances in his favorite tournament.

Al-Nusairi scored from a distinctive touch, with which he turned a cross ball creeping into the visitors’ goal, in a match that witnessed the brilliance of his colleague in the Moroccan national team, Seville goalkeeper Yassine Bono.

Imam Ashour.. from the first shot

And in Lisbon, Portuguese champions Sporting had to fight back to a 1-1 home draw with Denmark’s Mittelland.

Sporting were the best performers for most of the game, controlling the tempo but not being able to convert their dominance into goals.

The Danish team scored in the 77th minute, after a poor clearance from the veteran Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan, as Imam Ashour, the former Egyptian Zamalek player, scored with a direct shot from a long distance into the empty goal.

Ashour’s goal came minutes after he entered the stadium, where he started as a substitute, in his first appearance with Maitland.

However, Sporting managed to snatch an equalizer through Sebastien Coates, who needed two shots from in front of goal to score his side’s equaliser.