Boca Juniors He does not shine or win decisively, but he clings to his obsession and against many odds he is in the final of the Libertadores Cup of football, to win it for the seventh time and equal the record of another Argentine, Independiente.

From the statistical point of view, Boca surprises by reaching the final of the most important club tournament on the continent without having won in the qualifying rounds, with draws against the Uruguayan Nacional (2-2 overall), the racing Argentine (0-0) and the Brazilian Palmeiras (1-1).

Great production

He surpassed all three, after 180 minutes of play, in penalty shootouts. In each tiebreak, “Xeneize” found the key in the success of its kickers and in the hands of Sergio “Chiquito” Romeroworld runner-up with Argentina in Brazil-2014, who saved six shots from eleven meters in the three definitions.

In addition, Boca is a finalist despite the fact that it has accumulated 12 games without a win in the “mata-mata” of the Cup, with 11 draws and one defeat (0-3 against Santos, in 2020).

The Uruguayan’s goal Edinson Cavani Palmeiras (1-1) ended a drought of six qualifying matches without goals away from La Bombonera. And in recent weeks the numbers have given him little smile, because between the local league, the Libertadores and the Argentine Cup he has only won 2 of his last 14 games, an unusual statistic for a finalist in the continental tournament.

For Fluminense, led by the coach in charge of Brazil, Fernando Diniz, The framework could not be better: to compete again in the Maracana a Libertadores final, the second in its history after the loss on penalties in 2008 against League of Quito.

Fluzão starred on Wednesday in Porto Alegre a spectacular comeback by beating local Internacional 2-1. Front John Kennedy (80) and Germán Cano (86) They unevented the Brazilian semi-final, which came evenly matched to the home of Intandr after an electrifying equality (2-2) in Rio de Janeiror a week ago.

The final will have special nuances and the Conmebol He made an excellent production to present the most important match of the tournament. So I remain.

