From: Florian Naumann

Before the Bavarian election, a stone was thrown in the direction of the Green Party’s top candidates in Neu-Ulm. The alleged thrower claims to have acted out of “dissatisfaction”.

Neu-Ulm – In mid-September, a stone was thrown at the top Bavarian Green Party politicians Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann at an election campaign meeting in Neu-Ulm. Now there is new information about the suspect: The police now include the man in the “Reichsbürger” scene.

This classification was made after the stone was thrown at the Green Party event on September 17th, a police spokesman told the dpa on Wednesday (October 11th). The 44-year-old had corresponding banners with him. The man had only appeared before the police once, years ago – but not in the area of ​​political crime.

Stone throwing at the Greens: Suspected Reich citizen “basically admits the crime”

According to the police spokesman, the 44-year-old has now also spoken to the investigators about the incident: “He basically admits the crime.” He stated that his motive was that he was dissatisfied with the political situation. He didn’t mean to hurt anyone by throwing the stone.

Ludwig Hartmann and Katharina Schulze, parliamentary group leaders of Alliance 90/The Greens. © Sven Hoppe/dpa-Pool/dpa

According to police reports, the man who threw the stone didn’t hit anyone. The suspect, who was drunk at the time of the crime, was arrested on site. He defended himself against the officers. He was later released again. According to the police spokesman, the police investigation against the 44-year-old – including attempted grievous bodily harm – is now nearing completion, according to the police spokesman.

Greens hostile in the election campaign – Schulze also blames Söder for the “shift to the right” in Bavaria

During the election campaign there was a repeated hostile atmosphere and verbal attacks on Green politicians and party volunteers. During a performance by Cem Özdemir in Chieming, projectiles were offered. “Many of our volunteers no longer dare to express their opinion during the election campaign – for fear of attacks,” said Munich Bundestag member Jamila Schäfer Munich Mercury. Schulze, himself the alleged target of Chieming’s stone-throwing, said Prime Minister Markus Söder in an interview on Wednesday Ippen.Media complicity in the shift to the right in Bavaria.

“Reich citizens” are people who do not recognize the Federal Republic and its democratic structures. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution counted around 23,000 people across Germany in 2022 as part of the “Reich Citizens” and “self-administrators” scene, 2,000 more than in the previous year. (dpa/fn)