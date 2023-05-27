Saturday, May 27, 2023, 7:32 p.m.



The fried egg is perhaps the simplest and most international recipe. And it is that in addition to being quick and easy to make, it serves as an accompaniment to any dish and is liked by everyone. The egg is an ingredient that cannot be missing at home, since it is used for hundreds of preparations, both salty and sweet. But fried is the best known version because it does not require being an expert in the kitchen. You only need oil and a frying pan. Although if you want it fried but do not want to use oil you can opt for one of these healthier alternatives.

Making a fried egg is not much of a mystery, but it is inconvenient when cooking. That the oil jumps while you fry it is a nuisance. Those splashes can cause small burns and also stain your clothes with this ingredient, which is not easy to remove. But there is a solution so that the oil does not jump and you do not fear when adding the egg to the pan. To prevent this from happening you must add salt to the oil when it is not yet hot before adding the egg. A trick that will make your cooking even easier.

Fried, raw, boiled or boiled: which is better?



Around the intake of eggs and if it is healthy, there are some doubts. It is a very complete food and, as the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) points out, both the white and the yolk “contain a substantial part of proteins of high biological value” due to “the quantity and balance between the amino acids that compose». The yolk provides oleic, linoleic and omega 3 acids that are very beneficial for health. It is also an important source of vitamins that help prevent “macular degeneration and coronary diseases such as stroke.”

Although in the 70s it was recommended to reduce their intake, years later it was denied that eggs had a high cholesterol content. Although this or any other food should not be abused, the popular belief that eating an egg every day increases the risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases is not true, according to the OCU.

Although there is no problem eating raw egg, it does require more caution when eating it, since it can become a risk if handled improperly. If you think that cooking causes the food to lose its properties, you are not correct. As explained by the OCU, “heating not only facilitates the digestion of white proteins, but also helps to release vitamins and minerals and destroys possible contaminating microorganisms.” Also, it is not advisable to consume large amounts of raw egg. As for which option is healthier, the fried egg provides more calories and fat than if you prepare it boiled or boiled. The yolk is the most caloric part.