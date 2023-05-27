In top-flight football in the most important leagues in Europe, it is increasingly difficult for the championships to be decided on the last day, since in most cases the champions secure the title several weeks in advance.
However, sometimes the drama is stranger than fiction and there are championships that are defined in the last day, such as what happened in this campaign on the last date of the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich arrived with the possibility of being champions.
In this way, we remember some other occasions in which the title was defined in the last date of the championship in an important league in Europe.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The last time a La Liga championship was defined on the last day was in the 2016-17 season when Real Madrid arrived with a three-point difference in their favor on the last date. A setback in combination with a victory for Barça would have taken away the cup, something that did not happen thanks to the 2-0 victory against Malaga.
He ajax won the title of the 2018/19 campaign in the last match of the eredivisie against him De Graafschap (1-4) and won the championship, thus sealing a historic season in which they won the double in their country and reached the semifinals of the Champions League. PSV Eindhoven he was left with the sub-leadership three points behind the monarch.
In the 2021/22 campaign, Manchester City won the two-time Premier League championship after an epic five-minute comeback against astonville on matchday 38, the last date of the English championship. Liverpool, despite their win against wolverhamptonended up being sub-leader.
In the 2021/22 Serie A season, AC Milan was proclaimed champion for the first time in 11 years (their last domestic title had been in the 2010-11 season) with a 0-3 win against Sassuolo in the last day. Inter was in second place in the standings.
The 2022/23 Bundesliga championship was defined in the last matchday, BVB came in with the advantage and they depended on them to be champions, but they needed the win, but it didn’t happen and they tied. Therefore, Bayern Munich with the victory will be proclaimed champions for the eleventh time in a row by defeating 1-2 against Cologne.
#times #league #championship #defined #day
Leave a Reply