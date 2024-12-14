Saragossa It is popular for its rich architectural heritage, but also for its impressive gastronomy. There are endless products and typical foods that delight locals and visitors. Some of the most emblematic dishes are ternasco, migas, lomo a la zaragozana, eggs with salmorrejo or borage.

The city of Zaragoza has a wide range of bars and restaurants where you can try some of the city’s typical dishes, as well as delicious menus at very affordable prices.

One of the most prominent places in Zaragoza is popular, precisely, for having the cheapest menu of the day in the city, in addition to offering a wide variety of high quality dishes at affordable prices.

It is, nothing more and nothing less, than Cafe Nolascoa place that combines the best of a cafeteria and a restaurant. Lying in the old town of Zaragozaspecifically, on Calle de San Jorge, number 18, is defined as “a cosmopolitan and open place so that you can discover our particular vision of lifestyle.”









This is the menu at Café Nolasco, in Zaragoza

Cafe Nolasco It opened its doors a decade ago and, in this time, it has managed to captivate the palates of Zaragoza residents and visitors. The cuisine of this restaurant is focused on enjoying company. For this reason, they point out on their website, the letter is designed so that “most of the dishes can be shared.”

Furthermore, at Café Nolasco they seek to innovate: «We investigate and propose new cards, new offers, and new leisure events so that you are always surprised,” they point out.

In this way, at Café Nolasco they offer a wide variety of high-quality dishes at very affordable prices. However, the jewel of this bar-restaurant is its menuwhich consists of a total of three dishes for only 9.90 euros.

Specifically, the menu is made up of a starter, a main and dessert or coffee. It is also included in the price bread and drink. The dishes on the menu, based on “homemade and healthy cuisine, with international touches and influences” change every day so as not to “bore” their customers.

Café Nolasco’s menu has gained a large legion of loyal customers who frequently come to enjoy its delicious dishes. Some of the most notable are seasonal creams, meats in sauces or grilled fish.

This bar-restaurant offers the possibility of enjoying the menu of Tuesday to Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. However, it is also possible to order directly from the menu, both at the table and at the bar, or simply enjoy a cocktail.

In short, Café Nolasco has become a essential of Zaragoza not only for the quality of its cuisine, but also for offering a pleasant experience based on attentive service and cozy decoration, with modern touches.