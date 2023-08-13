Sunday, August 13, 2023, 2:36 p.m.

















Summer is the time of year when there are more trips by private vehicle. Citizens take advantage of the long-awaited summer holidays to undertake longer trips around Spain. There are also those who take advantage of the good weather to get away and visit a friend who lives in another city.

High temperatures can make your car trip become hell. Therefore, before taking the road it is important to take several factors into account. In addition to preparing your car for the trip, you should avoid, as far as possible, driving in the middle of the day and stop to rest when necessary at a service station.

Fasten the rear seat belts of your car even if there are no passengers



During these weeks there will be numerous trips on the road and the DGT and the driving schools want to remind drivers who have a long journey ahead of them some recommendations. From Mikel Driving Schools they have wanted to remind travelers of a key that many are unaware of. This driving school creates a lot of content on social networks and has warned drivers who are going to travel soon of a very important recommendation to avoid the elephant effect.

On their TikTok account @autoescuelamikel they have shared a video in which a person in charge of the driving school explains the keys to why you should fasten the rear seat belts of your car even if no one is sitting. «Because I am going on vacation, I have filled the trunk to the fullest and this is one more defense so that, in the event of an accident, it is more difficult for the suitcases to break the rear seats and be projected against the driver. It is one more defense ”, they explain from Mikel Driving Schools. In this way, you can prevent the suitcases from crushing you if you have an accident.

In the event of an accident, the effect of inertia, known as the elephant effect, causes any loose object in the vehicle to continue moving forward. In these cases, due to the effect of speed, the force with which the object would hit any crew member of the vehicle can considerably increase its weight at just 50 kilometers per hour.

It is also important to place all your luggage properly to avoid the so-called elephant effect. As explained by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), the impact of your belongings in an accident can end up being a death trap.