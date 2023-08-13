Alberto Malesani, or the fairy tale of Chievo in the Champions League and Parma’s miracle of the three cups – Italy, UEFA and the super cup – in 100 days. In reality, there was little miraculous in those results. Quite a different idea of ​​football, full of ideas, which Malesani also practiced in Bologna, Genoa, Palermo, in Greece, without compromising. The price to pay was an early exit. More immediately than wanted.

Malesani, do you miss football?

“Not so much. I miss field work, other things people don’t care about. But you can also do it in other companies».

In fact, you have become a wine producer, with Giuva.

«I sold the company. The offer was good, and guaranteed an important future».

People remember her fondly.

“They remind me why I won. If you come second or third, they quickly forget you. Then I think I had some ideas. The UEFA Cup final with Marseille is cited by all as an example of cutting-edge football. Even today it would be a good promotion for football».

What achievement are you most proud of?

“It certainly is one. But in my life I have touched many worlds».

Let’s talk about.

«As an entrepreneur I saw my wine in important restaurants. Before football I had created an import export office at Canon Italia. I come from a family of workers, I have been a worker, a surveyor, an employee. And as a coach I brought a small village like Chievo from nowhere to the Champions League».

A repeatable fairy tale?

«Difficult, even if nothing is impossible. Today the teams are joint stock companies. Ideas count, of course, but as the lawyer Agnelli and the great Silvio Berlusconi said: if you want to have, you have to spend».

He has toured many teams: where did he feel better?

“At Chievo. It was horizontal management, everyone made available what they had in their own sector».

She was also in charge of the season ticket campaign.

“I did everything. At first, I even handed out tickets to friends, because no one came to the camp. But we got to sell out for the derby with Verona, so Cnn also bothered. Those are successes.”

How to save Bologna.

«Just as I didn’t succeed in Verona where we weren’t paid salaries. It was a good season: we didn’t have strikers except Di Vaio, it was a choral team, fluid, ductile, tactically interesting».

Who also won 2-0 in Turin with Juve: brace from Di Vaio…

“He had a great season. But I have often beaten Juve in my career».

Then there is the chapter of celebrations.

“I cleared them. The derby was born from a bet with Gigi Del Neri, I told him that if I won I would race under the Verona curve. I coached Hellas, we were 2-0 down and we won 3-2. It was joy, not a sneer, I would have done it anywhere. Now I see people rejoicing for much less…».

What are you rejoicing about now?

“If I make par golf.”

The raging press conference at Panathinaikos is still floating around the Internet.

“It was just an outlet. The real Malesani is not that there. In Greece, among other things, I felt very comfortable, the team was managed by me and the president: no sporting director, no agents…».

What hurt her?

«Seeing Chievo wounded and abandoned. There is something strange in the world that it was taken out, they didn’t consider the story. I would have been more lenient. As a Veronese I say that he loved both Chievo and Hellas and was lucky enough to coach both. It was bad for the city.”

Which team would you like to coach?

“The National. And Milan, of which I am a fan. That of the era of Berlusconi and Galliani. At some point, paths even crossed. But that didn’t happen.”

Which coaches do you admire?

“Everyone, from amateurs up. It’s a difficult role, people often put it down. The players come first, but the coach is important. He must not be the protagonist, but a silent leader ».

We don’t name names?

«Ancelotti and Del Bosque. They have won a lot. And they are silent. Carlo has won much more than many others who are highly advertised, he only needs a World Cup, I sincerely wish him to win it with Brazil. After Mancini, another great coach, he deserves the blue bench ».

Did Malesani give his best as a coach?

“I certainly tried. I passed on what I had to pass on. Many fail: out of fear, shyness, laziness. I’ve always had the courage to do it and the people, even the champions, have followed me».

What was the message?

“That life is made up of goals, and you have to achieve them.”

What if an offer to coach arrives?

“I would refuse it. You need a frightening psychophysical vigor that I no longer have».

What do you regret?

“Not at all. I’ve always done my own thing. I couldn’t hope for better than this. Now I’m almost 70 years old, I’m a pensioner, and I only ask the Lord for health». —