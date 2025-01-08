Using a mobile phone while driving is totally prohibited as it multiplies the risk of suffering an accident by 23. The prohibition of cell phones while driving covers all situations in the Highway Code and therefore, if we do it even with the car stopped, we may receive a traffic fine.

Apart from distractions, alcohol consumption is another of the causes behind traffic accidents, since according to DGT statistics it remains the second most frequent concurrent cause in traffic accidents, being present in the 26% of accidents with fatalities recorded in 2023.

Now, thanks to technology, authorities will be able to detect drivers who commit this type of violation, since a new radar detects if the driver uses a cell phone or if he or she consumed alcohol. It is currently in testing in the United Kingdom.

Designed by an Australian company, this radar uses artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze driver behavior and detect possible signs of dangerous driving, such as alcohol or drug consumption, or mobile phone use.









Thanks to real-time image capture and analysis, the radar is able to identify if a driver shows signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or if they are distracted using their mobile phone while driving. As explained in Cope.es, unlike other systems, this radar does not aim to impose fines, but rather to serve as a preventive tool that helps identify drivers at risk, and then alert the authorities through a warning system. data that will allow them to carry out additional checks.

This cinemometer was already tested in 2019 in Australia, specifically in New South Wales. Transport for NSW, the body responsible for Australian roads, carried out a test that year with a radar system based on artificial intelligence to detect users who use mobile phones while driving. The system consisted of around 45 detection cameras equipped with an infrared flash placed on the roads of the Australian state.

The cameras manage to capture the front row of the car in situations as different as at night or in the rain. Also thanks to the combined use of camera and radar, the system can operate even when the vehicle is moving at 300 kilometers per hour.