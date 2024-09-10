PS5 Pro is finally a reality: the most talked about console of the moment, which also appeared in the logo for the celebration of 30 years of PlayStation, has officially shown itself in these minutes via a short showcasechaired by Sony veteran Mark Cernydedicated to its technical characteristics.

The rumors that have been spreading like wildfire in the last few hours have been officially confirmed: PS5 Pro, Coming November 7thwill start at a price of 799.99 euros in its digital version, but it will be possible to purchase the CD player separately.

But let’s go and see in more detail its main features:

GPU augmented with 28% increased memory, Advanced Ray Tracing (up to double or triple the calculations) and a custom hardware (PSSR) that does a neural network-driven upscaling.

augmented with 28% increased memory, (up to double or triple the calculations) and a custom hardware (PSSR) that does a neural network-driven upscaling. Greater level of detail in the “graphic” mode compared to PS5 Base.

compared to PS5 Base. CPU affected by a higher frequency than the base PS5.

affected by a higher frequency than the base PS5. Rendering speed increased.

increased. Advanced in-console AI: There is a complex machine learning system which will allow a greater level of detail thanks to the upscaling function.

which will allow a greater level of detail thanks to the upscaling function. Supports Wi-Fi 7, VRR and 8K game on specific products.

The PS5 Pro comes with a 2TB SSD, a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom, and a DualSense wireless.