PS5 Pro is finally a reality: the most talked about console of the moment, which also appeared in the logo for the celebration of 30 years of PlayStation, has officially shown itself in these minutes via a short showcasechaired by Sony veteran Mark Cernydedicated to its technical characteristics.
The rumors that have been spreading like wildfire in the last few hours have been officially confirmed: PS5 Pro, Coming November 7thwill start at a price of 799.99 euros in its digital version, but it will be possible to purchase the CD player separately.
But let’s go and see in more detail its main features:
- GPU augmented with 28% increased memory, Advanced Ray Tracing (up to double or triple the calculations) and a custom hardware (PSSR) that does a neural network-driven upscaling.
- Greater level of detail in the “graphic” mode compared to PS5 Base.
- CPU affected by a higher frequency than the base PS5.
- Rendering speed increased.
- Advanced in-console AI: There is a complex machine learning system which will allow a greater level of detail thanks to the upscaling function.
- Supports Wi-Fi 7, VRR and 8K game on specific products.
The PS5 Pro comes with a 2TB SSD, a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom, and a DualSense wireless.
