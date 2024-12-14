The origins of Extraordinary Christmas Raffle They date back to the one that took place December 18, 1812“more because of the enthusiasm, popular feeling and proximity to those dates than because of the name itself”, which appeared for the first time 80 years later, in 1892.

Among the most significant data of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024, State Lotteries and Betting (LAE) highlights that it will take place this December 22 by the traditional system, that is, one drum for numbers and another for prizes. The most important and popular draw lasts approximately four hours.

This year 2024 consists of 193 serieseach with 100,000 bills. The price of each complete number amounts to 38,600 euros, while the amount of each ticket is 200 euros, divided into tenths of 20 euros each.

In this way, the total emission in 2024 amounts to 3,860 million eurosof which 70% of the issue is allocated to prizes, that is, a total of 2,702 million euros. Each series distributes 14 million euros in prizes and in total 29,536,720 prizes are distributed. The 100,000 numbers of the raffle tickets enter the large drum and the 1,807 prize balls enter the small drum.

Although more millions in prizes will be up for grabs this year than in 2023, the amount remains the same: the Christmas ‘Gordo’ or first prize, is 4,000,000 of euros to the series (400,000 euros to the tenth); the second prize, 1,250,000 euros for the series (125,000 euros for the tenth); or the third, 500,000 euros for the series (50,000 euros for the tenth).

Along with these big prizesthe draw distributes another two fourth prizes of 200,000 euros to the series (20,000 euros to the tenth); eight fifths of 60,000 euros for the series (6,000 euros for the tenth); or 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series (100 euros for the tenth), among others.

In 1817 they operated in Spain 497 administrations Lottery, of which 25 were located in the old town of Madrid and five in the urban center of Barcelona, ​​all of which were managed by men, except two, one in Barcelona and another in Murcia, run by women.