He RFEF Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Sevilla FC players José Ángel Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac with one match after the complaint from Real Betis after the last derby for a celebratory photo of the youth players after the victory at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in which they posed with a flag with a green and white shield with a rejection symbol. They will have to serve their punishment this Saturday against Celta de Vigo and therefore the three Sevilla youth players will miss Jesús Navas’ last dance this Saturday in Nervión.

It was the Nervionense club that confirmed the biggest just hours before the ball rolled in Navas’ last official match with the Sevilla shirt at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Likewise, Sevilla communicates that The club has exhausted all administrative avenues of appeals before the Competition Committee, Appeal Committee and the TAD, and has gone to the ordinary justice system to stop the sanction, but the deadlines left by the decisions of the federative bodies “have made it impossible for the ordinary justice system to have resolved for the moment to thus stop the suspension, despite the attempts of the Sevilla club. In any case, the club will continue to wait for the resolution until the time of the match,” they assert.

For its part, Sevilla states its “discontent and disappointment with Real Betis’ complaint procedure regarding events that are limited to a healthy sporting rivalry, since in previous cases Sevilla FC understood the context in which events occurred. similar or more serious and did not raise the cases to complaint nor did he want to obtain sporting benefits through non-sporting events,” the Sevilla letter points out. Sevilla, for its part, warns that this situation “sets a dangerous precedent in terms of the behavior of the players of both clubs, and that will be taken into account by the Sevilla entity in the relations between both clubs, which have been altered,” they emphasize.