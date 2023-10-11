It may not surprise you, but it is also the EV with the smallest range.

Electric youngtimers are not really a hot category of cars, but they do exist. And we are not talking about cars that have been converted afterwards, but about cars that already left the factory with electric power when Tesla was just an inventor.

One of these EV pioneers was the Peugeot 106 Electric, which we covered last week as one of those cars you didn’t know came as an EV. What seems? There is currently just one on Marktplaats, such as @tortuga tipped in the comments. That is an occasion that we cannot actually leave untreated.

The Peugeot 106 Electric is an electric car from the 1990s, so you shouldn’t have high expectations. Or better yet: no expectations at all. So you only have 27 hp to start with. Now a 106 does not need much power, but this is a 106 that weighs more than 1,000 kg.

The power is one thing, but the key question is of course: how much is left of the range? Fortunately, the seller is very honest about this. We quote: “The range is negligible, but ends at +/- 30 km.”

Originally, the Peugeot 106 Electric had about 100 km of range, so the battery still has about 30% of its capacity left after 25 years. It is clear that you should not buy this car as the only car. And not as a shopping car either.

Why should you buy this car? Well, if you like automotive rarities, for example. Then with this Peugeot 106 Electric you have a car that is quite rare for little money.

Apparently a total of around 6,400 were built, which is quite an impressive number for such an early EV. According to the advertisement, there are currently only four in the Netherlands and in the RDW database we can only find three.

The car is used up with 91,054 km on the clock marketplace offered for €4,950. It would be nice if you could also receive a €2,000 subsidy for this, but unfortunately that option does not apply. To achieve this, an electric used car must have a minimum range of 120 km. And the Peugeot 106 Electric did not achieve that even in its best days.

