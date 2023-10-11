The Rossoneri’s last goal was scored by the two Americans. They played 29 matches together for club and country. One of the secrets of Pioli’s team comes from America

Francesco Pietrella

Milan runs fast in first class waving the “Star-Spangled Banner”, the “flag adorned with stars” manifesto of the new course undertaken in the summer. The last goal is a sort of business card pulled out of the pocket to present the league leaders: cross by Yunus Musah from the right, goal by Christian Pulisic. A flash created by the two Americans of the Rossoneri squad. It’s like this at Milanello now.

Pulisic — Pulisic took San Siro by snapping his fingers. Four goals in eight league games, an average of one ring every two matches. Curiosity: three out of four goals came with his left foot, his weak foot made golden thanks to work and sacrifice. Pulisic has reiterated several times that he is at home in Milan. They have called him "Captain America" ​​since his time in Dortmund, years in which he repeatedly churned out records. One above all: he is still the youngest foreigner to have scored a goal with Borussia. All at 17 years and a handful of months. Against Genoa he clocked in with just a few minutes to go, sending the Rossoneri into first place alone. He has already done better than last season, which ended with just one goal in 30 appearances. Pulisic can be summed up like this: work, talent, intelligence. In the summer his shirt was pulverized within a few days, especially in the United States. At the moment he is at the top of all statistics: he is second for successful dribbles (8), first for shots on goal (9), fourth for key passes (7) and first for fouls conceded (12). The last note is on the duels won: 32. Only Leao did better (35). Manifesto of how Milan's pressing starts from the outside.

musah — Musah is taking over Milan little by little. Compared to Pulisic he is less flashy, he scores little, but in the third game from the 1st minute he has already provided an assist. So far he has played full-back and midfield. Better in midfield obviously, as deputy Loftus. For him, arriving at Milan was like having taken a ride at the amusement park after years of playing well and making sacrifices. Before flying to England and having fun in the Arsenal Academy he played for about ten years at Giorgione, in Castelfranco Veneto, the place of his soul for his entire life. Destiny brought him back to Italy after doing well with Valencia. For 19 games he had Rino Gattuso as his guide, someone who has always spoken highly of him: "He's a great signing, but he has to wait." So far the Rossoneri are not having any problems. Musah is first for tackles made (8) and fifth for duels won (18). He started against Lazio, Genoa and Borussia Dortmund, achieving passing scores in all matches. Excellent start. The last note is on nationality: Musah was born in New York, but he only lived in the United States for a few months. His mother immediately flew to Castelfranco. After playing in the English youth teams he chose to represent the USA. In 2022 he played in the World Cup as a starter. He and Pulisic have played together on 29 occasions. Ferraris's assist was the first. Pioli hopes it's just the beginning.