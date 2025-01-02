Next Monday, January 6, the 2025 Children’s Lottery Draw will be heldand as usual on these dates, millions of people They are attentive to the draw hoping to find the good luck with your tenths.

The Child’s Raffle is an ideal terrain for traditions or the superstitionsto try your luck with a number with special meaning. It is common in games of chance, such as the Christmas or Children’s Lottery, for many to resort to the religious figure of Saint Michael the Archangel to decide which number to play and try to win one of the prizes.

The numbers of Saint Michael the Archangel that are lucky, according to numerology

And this figure is a powerful symbol in the field of numerologyand as such there are many who believe they see in the associated numbers figures of the archangels signs that they can use to try their luck in games of chance.

In the case of Saint Michael the Archangel, he is especially associated with the numbers 8 and 1making the combination of both a good omen. According to this theory, 1 is associated with leadershipthe individuality and the new beginnings; and the 8th with the balancethe force and the protection.





Followers of these theories try to put these numbers together in their tenths and even theorize with combinations that seem predestined to good fortune: some of the most popular this year are the ‘0872‘and the ‘2132‘. Who knows if luck could lie in these combinations?