The delegate of the Government of Castilla y León, Nicanor Sen, has activated the phase of Alert for snowfall From this midnight in the area of ​​the Central System of Salamanca, Ávila, Segovia and Soria, the Abulense Plateau, Segoviana, Salamanca and Soriana and the Iberian of Burgos and Soria, for how the snow can affect the state’s road network.

This Saturday afternoon the alerts have been updated with the inclusion of the plateau area of ​​the Salamanca provincehas reduced the dimensions to which it is expected to snow, at any level in all except in the area of ​​the central system of Salamanca and Ávila, which will be at 800 meters, and the schedules in which the episode is expected to conclude.

Thus, in the central system area snowy of up to eight centimeters are expected; In Salamanca and Ávila It will snow up to 800 meters and until 14:00 on Sunday; and in Segovia and Soria to any level and the episode will last until 20:00 on Sunday.

In the plateau area the snow is expected at any level, and The episode concludes at 2:00 p.m. in the Abulense and Salamanca area; At 4:00 p.m. in the Segoviana, and at 8:00 p.m. in La Soriana.

As for the Iberian, it will snow at any level, With possible accumulated eight centimeters In the Soriana zone, and the episode will conclude both in Soria and Burgos at 8:00 p.m. in both cases.