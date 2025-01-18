Many see it as a school obligation or to work while there are those who have a great time studying them. The languages They are, in one way or another, in everyone’s life and although we Spaniards are lucky to have one of the most universal, it is true that we have surely come across English classes at one time or another.

And this language is the most popular probably because business and globalization issues But in the world there are more than 7,000 languages. It is also known, I don’t know why, that some are better at soaking up new languages ​​than others. The similarity between some, such as those of Roman or Germanic origin, contributes to this.

Beyond similarities due to geographical issues, the truth is that there are easier and more complicated languages. Endings, declensions, grammatical structures, pronunciations or untranslatable words make some words more complex. Now, a recent study has just investigated which is the most difficult language in the world for Westerners to learn. It’s this one.

Too many dialects

The research has been carried out by Linguaserve, a portal specialized in languages, based on aspects such as grammatical structurepronunciation, type of writing and the availability of resources for learning.









After studying it, the conclusions are clear: the most difficult language for Western culture to learn is, in general, Spanish. Mandarin Chinese. It is because of its writing and its pronunciation, since it has five tones, including the neutral, but also because of the number of regional dialects and accents it has.

In addition to Mandarin, the study places second Arab because it also has many dialects. The writing or pronunciation is also somewhat complex. Thirdly, there is the Japanese but in his case it is due to the use of kanji, the almost 7,000 characters of Chinese origin that change meaning depending on combinations and positions. After them, Linguaserve places Russian, Hungarian, Basque, Polish and German in the ranking.