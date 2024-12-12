Like so many other aspects of our lives, war and the arms sector are nourished and developed by all these technological advances that emerge. Each step forward helps to overcome barriers that until then prevented development and innovation in this sector, which is also one of the most beneficial and profitable there is.

For several years now, countries have been competing to be the most advanced in technological development, and in this technological race between all the nations of the world, The US and China are the ones that lead and compete hand in hand to lead and be the first to reach every area imaginable.

We cannot stop to list all the projects and developments that both nations present each year, but one of the ones that has attracted the most attention was the one presented last year by China. And last year the Naval Engineering University of the Asian country developed a new war technology that is causing a lot of talk.

First because everything seems to indicate that China has managed to build a magnetic cannon that is capable of launching projectiles at hypersonic speed and hundreds of kilometers away, with a capacity to do harm never seen before.

But this is not news only because of this, but because The US Pentagon tried to develop this same technology for years, but in 2021 they gave up due to the very high construction costs.

This is how the hypersonic magnetic cannon works

The idea for this type of cannon actually arose more than a century ago, when in 1917 André Louis Octave Fauchon-Villeplée theorized about such a weapon. But It was not until more than 100 years later that we have managed to develop the technology capable of withstanding the destructive power of this weapon.

The main challenge is the power with which the projectile is launched, and until last year the engineers They could not find a solution for the deterioration of the barrel inside after each shot, which greatly conditioned the use of this cannon in real combat.

But China has managed to find the key, and taking advantage of the tools of Artificial Intelligence, now they are able to analyze the status of the cannon in real time to know and make decisions in reference to its situation and not to overheat.