According to the criteria of

In other clips it is observed a large number of police vehicles arriving at the place, as well as agents trying to organize people and secure the situation.

Also, in one of the video recordings taken from the sky, You can see paramedics carrying a person on a stretcher and loading them into an ambulance.

🚨 Reports indicate a shooting with multiple injuries at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff has confirmed fatalities and injuries following the incident, which occurred shortly before 10:30 am pic.twitter.com/WO27B9JSEs — BigBreakingWire (@BigBreakingWire) September 4, 2024

As already stated, the official number of injured is still unknown, and if there were fatalities but preliminarily, CNNspeaks of at least four dead and multiple woundedIt is also unknown whether they are students or teachers at the school.

BREAKING: Mass shooting at a school in Georgia. At least 30 people injured and multiple people killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The suspect has been arrested pic.twitter.com/wuDt8yj1o7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 4, 2024

Testimonies of the shooting in Georgia and Joe Biden’s response

In dialogue with ABC News, Sergio Caldera, a 17-year-old senior, told him that I was having chemistry classes when shots were heard in the classroom.

His teacher then went out into the hallway to see what was happening but was interrupted by another teacher who told him to go back to the classroom and close the door because “there was an active shooter.” The young man also explained that He heard several screams as he huddled with his companions to hide and protect themselves from the shooter.

According to a White House report, the president Joe Biden is already aware of the fact and his administration will continue to “coordinate with federal, state and local officials” as more data is received.

For his part, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp said through his X account that he had already ordered state police resources to respond immediately to the incident.