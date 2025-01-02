ElXokas has become one of the streamers best known in the current scene. Whether due to its large audience numbers or its countless controversiesthe Galician has managed to carve out a niche for himself on Twitch.

Therefore, decided to develop his own video game, although there are already those who have gone ahead. As it happened with the game Horrorwhere the tiktoker Roro became the protagonist of a horror adventure and chased the player throughout his house, now it is the player’s turn. influencer.

Thus, it is now available for free Steamers’ Party, a horror video game for computer that follows the same operation. TOAlthough, it should be noted, both games are not developed by the same person.

In the case of Streamers Party, The player will have to escape from ElXokas’ house, although the streamer will try to prevent it by all means. Not only will he shout some of his best-known phrases where he insults the player, but he can also lock him in a dungeon or melt the leads to prevent him from seeing.

the whole house It is full of references to ElXokas. From the desk where he records all his live shows, the kitchen or even the personal belongings of the streamer creating a most striking experience for their fans. And, as its own creators have explained, it is “a fangame created by fans.” “It is not endorsed or authorized by El Xokas. It has no commercial purposes and is carried out solely for recreational purposes and for the fun of the community,” they highlighted.