Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo got the players excited – “This was the only option”

The people of Espoo Ice hockey players born at the turn of the 1990s could not be sure until a short time ago that they would still have the opportunity to play in the SM league in their own club and in their hometown.

Next week it will become a reality. The promotion to the league was confirmed last spring, and on Tuesday, Kiekko-Espoo’s return to the bright lights will materialize as a guest of HIFK.

On Friday, Kiekko-Espoo hosts IFK.

Ville Lajunennow 36, last played in the league in Espoo’s shirt on November 17, 2011. Blues beat HIFK at home 2–1, and after the match Lajunen jumped on a plane to Russia and the KHL’s Magnitogorsk.

Now he has returned home from his long tour. The captain’s C emblem is sewn onto the jersey.

“It’s a great honor,” says Lajunen.

Kiekko-Espoo’s return to the league means a lot to him.

“It’s a big deal. A lot of work has been done for this, and now it was successful. I get to play at home, and there are a few guys with whom I’ve played before. Pretty special. We have a lot of players from Espoo. It shows as caring. It’s not just about working.”

Among the players of Lajunen’s (b. 1988) generation, Kiekko-Espoo’s team this season also includes Tomi Sallinen (b. 1989), Matti Järvinen (b. 1989) and Aleksi Laakso (b. 1990).

Ville Lajunen was involved in achieving the first two silver medals in Kiekko-Espoo/Blues club history in 2008 and 2011. Photo from fall 2009.

The team we actually managed to build much later than other league teams. Compared to that, Kiekko-Espoo has assembled a quality team that is fighting for a place in the playoffs.

“Good dune has been made. There are a lot of players with an Espoo background, and I don’t know how many even listened to other offers. It says something,” says Lajunen.

Of course, there would have been more willing high-level players, but the club’s budget did not allow it – no, even if many would have been fine with a lower salary than elsewhere.

The decision to transfer was very easy for Laju.

“This was practically the only option when the league promotion became clear. It was mainly about whether I would still be accepted here.”

The new team has formed a group in a short time.

“We’ve tried to do a little more than sweat. A couple of sauna evenings have been organized. It helps.”

“We have had a good mood, as of course everyone says at this point. But surprisingly quickly everyone has gotten to know each other. We have a good feeling.”

Kiekko-Espoo effectively won their practice matches and won six of their seven games. In the last training match on Thursday, TPS fell with goals 4–1.

“At least we have dared to try and play. That’s probably the biggest thing at this point. Mistakes happen as they should. Let’s learn and move on,” Lajunen says.

Right Lajunen, who plays with his hands down, is not only the captain in Kiekko-Espoo, but also the defensive leader. The calm defender played the last two seasons in Germany and scored 74 (16+58) points in 108 games.

“I really liked being there. Lätkä was good and the fan culture was amazing. In Finland, the media likes to talk about all tactics and others. It’s not so finished there, but there are a lot of good players. They fight hard there.”

“It was different from what this (SM league) will be.”

Updated at 20:38: Added the result of Kiekko-Espoo’s last training match.