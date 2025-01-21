Since the first call for the Digital Kit plan was announced in November 2021, there are thousands of small businesses, micro-businesses and the self-employed who have benefited from this Government aid program. Now, this help has been modified to include an additional 1,000 euros for the purchase of electronic devices. The deadline to request this aid has been extended until October 31, 2025.

This modification, promoted by Red.es, represents a change in the bases of the Digital Kit Program, included in Order ETD/1498/2021, of December 29, increasing the amount of aid for those companies with between zero and three employees. The amount, in this way, increases by 1,000 euros, going from the 2,000 that were currently granted to the 3,000 that can be requested in the next application in June.

How do I request the Digital Kit?

The Digital Kit was introduced in 2021 with the aim of “promoting the digitalization of SMEs and the self-employed” to “modernize the Spanish productive fabric“, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business. To request it, first of all you would have to carry out a digital diagnostic test and, later, consult the different solutions offered in order to choose what best suits your needs. of each one taking into account the amount allocated to each segment.

Once this is done, you will have to consult the call that best suits the type of company of the person requesting the help, to later start the application, in which you will need to provide a series of documents to complete the process. If we talk about the term, Aid can be requested until December 31, 2024.





Can I request help if I have already spent my Digital Kit?

Being a recent modification and taking into account that the Digital Kit has been present for more than two years, there are people and companies that have already requested this aid and even some that have completely spent the amount, so there may be doubts about If this new aid of 1,000 euros can be requested in such cases. The answer, as established by Red.es, a public entity attached to the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service, is that it can be requested.

In the statement in which they announced the modification of the bases and the extension of the aid from 2,000 to 3,000 euros, Red.es announced that this increase will be retroactive, so that those who have already requested or consumed the aid in its entiretythey will also be able to apply for it once the application form opens in June.





When a company belonging to segment III, those with 0 to 3 employees, that has already been a beneficiary of the aid wants to request the extension of 1,000 euros, “it must enter the file, select the button enabled for this and sign in agreement”, reports Red.es. The process, in this case, is simpler, granting the concession automatically.