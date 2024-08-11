Michoacan.- Five women were killed and a child of only 2 years old was injured during an armed attack inside a home in the municipality of Penjamillo, in northern Michoacán.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, August 10, at a home on Joaquín Amaro Street, in the Ziquítaro district, where the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of La Piedad was alerted about an armed attack.

Upon responding to the report, authorities first found a burned vehicle outside the property.

Upon entering, officers found the bodies of Ana María C., 80 years old; her daughter, Angélica L., 47 years old, and her granddaughter, MRL, 17 years old, as well as Yeimi Noelia G., 24, and Florivel M., 27 years old, whose relationship to the other victims was not specified.

“At first glance, the victims had gunshot wounds, so they were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) for the required autopsy to be performed,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Regarding the injured child, the agency said it is carrying out the necessary actions to locate him, after he was transferred to a hospital for treatment.