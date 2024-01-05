Relatives of the Colombian family, who died in the United States on New Year's Eve, are asking for help to repatriate the bodies. Only one child under one year old survived and is in intensive care.

(Also read: A Colombian family died in an accident in Los Angeles, USA: girl was orphaned)

The incident occurred in Los Angeles, when a driver in his 20s hit them and fled. The young man was fleeing another accident in which he had been involved.

The Pascagaza family asks for help from Colombia to be able to repatriate the bodies. For this they have begun to collect money.

Laura Vásquez, niece of Jose Manuel Pascagaza, one of the deceased, said on City TV that her family arrived in the United States in November 2022.since his intention was to earn money to invest in Colombia and fulfill his dreams.



(You may be interested: They denounce another kidnapping of a Colombian family in Mexico: the last audio they sent)

“They left here in November 2022 for there. They lived in Los Angeles, California, and were working to come here to fulfill many dreams that they had,” said Vásquez.

The suspect's truck. Photo: Screenshot

Elma María Cañón, mother of José Manuel Pascagaza, called on the United States justice system so that the driver who took the lives of her family members pays for his actions and is not released.

“I ask the justice of the United States, because I know that the laws there are very goodI ask you to judge him, to have justice, because a guy like that can't be on the street, because today he did it with my son, tomorrow he can destroy, I don't know how many families, they are people who are not worthy of being in the streets. streets,” he said in the interview.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME