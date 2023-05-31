Although it is true that many companies already existed with the modality of home officeno one can deny that it was the covid-19 pandemic which greatly increased the modality of online work.

In this sense, there are many bosses who complain that, by working from home, company employees they yield less than when they are working in the offices.

However, recently it has just been discovered that working online has a huge advantage that few or no one had thought of and that, ultimately, greatly benefits businesses.

This was discovered after conducting a study of bank workers in United Kingdom. The investigation concluded that the collaborators who did their work commit fewer financial irregularities than those who work in the officeBut why this?

According to what is stated in “Business Insider”the researchers compared bankers from one of the top 5 British banks who worked in the office and those who worked from home between March 2022 and 2021.

“Working from home decreases the probability of stock market misconduct; in the end, those who work from home file fewer misconduct notices,” details the report published in April 2023 by the “Social Science Research Network”.

In this sense, they pointed out that, in the special case of the financial sector, many workers frequently commit irregularities when signing contracted businesses or buying and selling securities. In many of these cases, it involves the use of insider datawhich is almost always given so as not to lose commission for closing a deal.

This is how the researchers they believe that working from home makes employees less influenced by other colleagues in the office who make mistakes, or who ask them for “advice” in this type of action.

They also pointed out that, by doing home office, you have access to less privileged information than when you are physically in the office.

It should be noted that, according to the data that was released, while workers who were at home only generated a 7.3% probability of producing an alert, 37.6% of these were produced by employees who they were in the bank.