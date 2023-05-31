President Putin called the drone attack in Moscow a response to a strike on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the drone attack in Moscow a response to a strike on the headquarters of the State Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine. His words are quoted on the official site Kremlin.

“We have already talked about the possibilities of striking at decision-making headquarters, decision-making centers. Of course, the headquarters of the military intelligence of Ukraine, which was attacked, also belongs to these categories,” the head of state said.

Putin stressed that in response, Kyiv made an attempt to intimidate the Russians, including strikes on residential buildings. The Russian leader said it was a clear sign of terrorist activity.

The head of state also said that the air defense (AD) systems in Moscow worked properly and satisfactorily, although “there is something to work on.”

On the morning of May 30, Moscow was attacked by UAVs, three houses were damaged. Drones crashed into a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsky district on Atlasova Street, a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, hitting the window of an apartment on the 16th floor, and a house on Leninsky Prospekt. According to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, no one was seriously injured.

Prior to this, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian Armed Forces hit the central decision-making points in Ukraine, in which attacks were planned on the territory of the country.