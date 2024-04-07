The television series of Fallout will debut soon on Amazon Prime Video, and Lada Lyumos he thought it was the best time to make the cosplay of a Vaultgirl relaxing with a Nuka Cola.

Available starting April 12, the Fallout series promises to tell us an exciting story set in the universe of the Bethesda game, with a canonical plot which will follow the adventures of three main characters: Lucy, Maximus and the Ghoul.

In this case the interpretation offered by Lada keeps it simple: the Russian model wore a dress made for her by caviar_costumes, a PipBoy in order and a bottle of cola to disguise for the occasion.