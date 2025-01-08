Former South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol has converted his usual residence into a difficult to access fortress to protect himself from the arrest warrant that falls on the suspended leader after declaring martial law in December.

Specifically, in your home you can see a high level of security: barbed wire, barricades with buses and hundreds of guards of armed members of the former president’s security services.

The location of the house, located on top of a hill in Hannam-dong, a neighborhood on the banks of the Han River known for its luxurious mansions, makes access more difficult for researchers. It is also home to many pop stars and many embassies.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the 64-year-old former prosecutor was at home last Friday when the authorities tried to stop him, but they found more than 200 security guards, as well as vehicles making barricades. The police also stated that the former president was at his residence, from where he promised to “fight” alongside his supporters camped outside.









Furthermore, a journalist from the AFP agency has confirmed that he saw the Yoon guards walking between rows of buses blocking the way to the residence and closing the access to the presidential complex with barbed wire.

Both Yoon’s lawyers and his security service assure that the complex is a confidential military zone, where there are official secrets, and they assure that investigators do not have jurisdiction to enter.

Rumors of escape

Representative Ahn Gyu Back, of the Democratic Party (DP), South Korea’s main opposition party, stated in an interview that he had information that Yoon had left the residence and was hiding in a “third place.” “I received a tip,” he said.

However, Suk-yeol’s lawyer assured this Wednesday that the former president has not left his residence usual as these rumors say, while he has confirmed that he met with him this Tuesday, according to the Reuters agency.

In this sense, the South Korean Police assured this Wednesday that they “cannot specifically confirm the location” of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, so they continue to “track his location” and consider “several possibilities.”