They say that for video games there is no age, and this competitive team of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a clear example of it. Is about Ageless Shooters, a team made up of three women and five 60-year-old men who have been competing professionally for the last two years.

Ageless Shooters was formed in 2019, and they have not only stood out for the age of their players, but also because they have won several local tournaments of CS:GO. Oleg, one of its founding members and formerly a military doctor from Ukraine, reveals that in recent months they have played about 218 games, winning more than half of them.

“Anyone who plays CS:GO at the age of 63 is a 21st century person. The game and this age are absolutely compatible. It is a bond between generations.”

In accordance with Oleg, he began to play thanks to his children, who introduced him to the world of CS:GO. Oleg he was already retired, so he decided to do something useful with his time, eventually becoming a professional in the game.

Via: link me